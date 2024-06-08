Real Madrid offer new contract to defender, three-week deadline established

With Toni Kroos leaving, Luka Modric staying and Lucas Vazquez also set to sign a new contract, it leaves Real Madrid with just one doubt: Nacho Fernandez. The club captain also sees his current deal expire on the 30th of June, and so far, he has yet to communicate whether he intends to stay on for another 12 months.

Nacho skippered Real Madrid to their 15th Champions League title, and his sixth, last weekend, as well as their 36th La Liga crown. He did so as a regular starter, following the serious injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, although he is still unsure of continuing, amid his desire to play in the United States.

Real Madrid want clarity on their captain’s future as soon as possible, and they have taken the initiative to offer him a new contract, as per Marca. As part of this, they want a response by the time Nacho’s current deal expires.

If Nacho doesn’t continue, Real Madrid may be forced to sign a new centre-back this summer, with only Antonio Rudiger and Militao as options for the first few months of the 2024-25 season (Alaba could be out until October/November). Rafa Marin is set for a first team call-up at least, so Carlo Ancelotti would still be fairly covered.