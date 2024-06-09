Real Madrid offer their captain a renewal with a set deadline

Real Madrid had a very successful 2023-24 season in which they won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double. However, as is the tradition at the Merengue club, they are not going to rest on their laurels next season, and are already planning to ensure they continue on their path of glory.

Thus, while planning for the next season, Real Madrid understand that they will have to compete for up to seven different trophies, and with the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2024 Copa America scheduled for this summer, most of their players will also have a shorter break before the next pre-season and season starts.

Therefore, Los Blancos want to go into the 2024-25 season with as strong a squad as possible, and for this purpose, is looking at several renewals, after already having ensured the arrivals of Mbappe and Endrick this summer.

In this regard, the extensions of Modric and Lucas Vazquez are already confirmed, while Joselu’s stay will also be finalized once the season ends for Espanyol.

In such a scenario, the only player with a future unknown at the White club is the defender, Nacho, who captained Real Madrid to three trophies this season. His contract is ending at the end of this month, but according to MARCA, Real Madrid want him to stay and have offered him a contract for one more year, with the deadline for a definitive response set till June 30th.

Nacho was a key part of the defense for Ancelotti this season, as both Alaba and Militao suffered long-term injuries. He was decisive for Madrid in the key UCL matches against the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund.

For now, Nacho is still contemplating his options and has several choices, including MLS and joining his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, at the Saudi club Al-Nassr.

However, he will also be tempted to lead Real Madrid in another pivotal season, and possibly retire after having spent his entire career at the Santiago Bernabeu. The possibility of getting another UCL title and leaving Paco Gento behind might also tempt him to stay for another season with the Merengues.