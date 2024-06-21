Real Madrid offer another member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad a one-year deal

The powers that be at La Liga giants Real Madrid have at last tabled a renewal offer to a key member of the club’s attacking ranks.

The player in question? Joselu

Frontman Joselu is for his part of course fresh off a hugely productive campaign in Spain’s capital.

After linking up with Real Madrid from Espanyol on a season-long loan, the veteran striker racked up 17 goals and three assists.

Making such figures all the more impressive, meanwhile, was the fact that Joselu, throughout the campaign, acted as a backup option in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

And yet, his future at the Santiago Bernabéu, to date, has continued to draw chatter in the media as being far from certain.

This comes with Ancelotti’s attacking ranks set to be added to by both Endrick and Kylian Mbappé with a view to next season.

If the latest word stemming from the media this week is anything to go by, though, then those eager to see Joselu stay put in Madrid in 2024/25 need not fret.

As per a report from Marca, Real Madrid have come to the decision to make their on-loan striker’s move a permanent one.

The La Liga champions will imminently activate their cut-price option to buy from Espanyol, before offering up a one-year contract, which Joselu is expected to show little hesitation in signing.

