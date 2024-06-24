Real Madrid offer €20 million for 16-year-old wonderkid, salary agreement reached

As the footballing world closely follows Euro 2024 and Copa America this summer, Real Madrid are steadily working behind the scenes to complete their squad-building process heading into the new season.

Real Madrid have already roped in French superstar Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian prodigy Endrick. Their next target appears to be a creative midfielder, with Franco Mastantuono emerging as the ideal option.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have led other clubs in the race to sign the Argentine sensation, who currently plies his trade for River Plate.

Real Madrid’s formal offer for Mastantuono

A recent report from Diario SPORT has now offered a crucial update on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Franco Mastantuono.

The report suggests Los Blancos have put forth an official proposal to sign the River Plate starlet this summer.

The European champions have proposed an offer worth €20 million, which is quite reasonable for a 16-year-old.

Having missed out on Argentine talents such as Claudio Echeverri and Julian Alvarez in the recent, Real Madrid do not want any complications with River Plate this time around.

River Plate are yet to respond to Real Madrid’s offer, but the Argentine outfit had earlier indicated an asking price of €45 million, which is the value of the player’s release clause.

However, it appears unlikely any club would like to match that amount in the current market, even though Manchester City are still pursuing the player.

Real Madrid, for their part, have settled the terms of the agreement with Mastantuono, meaning the club will be in a position to snap up the deal quickly, as soon as River Plate accept their offer.

The coming weeks could prove to be critical, as far as the future of Mastantuono is concerned.