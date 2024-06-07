Real Madrid now owe Borussia Dortmund around €10m after UCL win

When it mattered most at Wembley, Real Madrid prevailed once again in fascinating fashion. While Los Blancos suffered at the hands of Borussia Dortmund for much of the game, they were simply much more clinical than their opponents. Ultimately, a 15th UEFA Champions League title now rests with Real Madrid.

However, while Dortmund may have lost to Real Madrid in the final itself, they were not completely left without some type of gain from the outcome of the match. For the German club, it was still ultimately a financial boost given that their former star Jude Bellingham ended up lifting the title.

That is because, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, when Dortmund initially sold Bellingham to Real Madrid, they included several clauses that would benefit them in the event that Madrid, alongside Bellingham, ended up winning silverware either domestically or in European titles.

For Dortmund, both of those possibilities became a reality. While they definitely will not be taking the Champions League title back to Germany, they will be receiving close to €10 million in variables from Real Madrid.

This includes around €4.5 million for Bellingham’s Champions League win and an additional €5 million for his triumph with the Spanish side in La Liga, securing the First Division title.

Beforehand, according to MD, Borussia Dortmund knew that they must include realistic variables in the contract of the English midfielder when Real Madrid came knocking for him.

They knew that with the team that Florentino Perez had created, the chances of Real Madrid achieving massive success in the years to come would be substantial, and they looked to make sure that selling Bellingham to said team would pay dividends, and so it has.

Bellingham, on an individual level, had quite the spectacular season for himself. The 20-year-old English star scored 23 goals this campaign in 42 appearances, and many of them even ended up coming as game-winners. For Real Madrid, on every single level possible, his signing and this season are things to etch in the club’s history books.