Real Madrid will not shell out €60 million for Manchester United, PSG target

With Nacho Fernandez all set to leave for Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid are set to step up their pursuit of top defensive target Leny Yoro in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old Lille prospect enjoyed a fine season, establishing himself as a first-team regular despite his young age.

As such, Yoro has a host of top clubs vying for his signing heading into the summer window, although the good news is that he prefers Real Madrid and is prepared to wait for them.

Real Madrid unwilling to spend big

Real Madrid have a strong interest in Yoro and indeed wish to sign him, but do not intend to overpay for his signing, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Lille are demanding a transfer fee of €60 million for their 18-year-old prized asset, who is also attracting strong interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Leny Yoro is a top target for Real Madrid. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid, though, are not prepared to meet that valuation as the young defender’s contract with the French club stands to expire in the summer of 2025.

Given that he has only a year left, Los Blancos do not intend to enter into a bidding war for him and are not ready to pay over the odds. In fact, some media outlets suggest that the club will not offer more than €30 million for him.

With Yoro said to prefer Real Madrid, the Spanish and European champions are prepared to be patient in their pursuit and would not mind waiting even until next year when he can arrive for free.

Lille would prefer to avoid the scenario and if Yoro holds out for a move to Real Madrid, they might be forced to accept a lower offer from the Merengues.