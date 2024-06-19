Real Madrid do not expect to sign top defensive target this summer

Real Madrid already have Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe coming in later this summer, but the likelihood is that their incoming transfer business won’t be done there. Defensive additions are the most likely to occur, with Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro having been heavily linked in recent months.

Davies has been a long-term target for Los Blancos, and the idea is for him to be their new left-back, succeeding Ferland Mendy. However, their negotiations with Bayern Munich have not been fruitful up until this stage, which has caused club bosses to lose hope of a deal being arranged for this summer.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid do not expect to land Davies in 2024. They see Bayern’s asking price as being too high, and those within the club also believe that the Bavarians are prepared to lose the Canadian international for free next summer when his contract is set to expire.

Real Madrid would have preferred to sign Davies now for a respectable fee, but they would equally accept picking him up for nothing in 2025. However, with him staying on, it does increase the chances of him signing a new contract, which would mean that Los Blancos miss out on signing him altogether.

It means that Mendy and Fran Garcia will continue as the left-back options for Real Madrid next season, something that Carlo Ancelotti would be pleased with given his affinity for the former in particular. It also means that more funds can be put towards Yoro.