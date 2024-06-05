Real Madrid not closing the door on 23-year-old forward’s summer departure

Just days after securing their 15th Champions League title, Real Madrid have now announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman is set to join the club on a free transfer and has signed a five-year contract at Santiago Bernabeu, putting an end to years of transfer speculation.

Mbappe joins a star-studded Real Madrid attack that features the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Arda Guler and Joselu, among others.

Mbappe’s arrival, though, is set to have major implications, as far as the future of Real Madrid’s existing attackers are concerned. And Rodrygo, in particular, has come into focus lately.

Exit door remains open for Rodrygo

Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz (via Ruben Martin’s Twitch) has offered a fresh update on the future of Rodrygo, who appears to be unsettled at Real Madrid following the arrival of Mbappe.

Rodrygo is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Jose suggests that the exit door remains open for Rodrygo, should he look for a new challenge elsewhere

One would expect Rodrygo to join another club if he truly is to avoid falling into the shadow of Mbappe and Vinicius.

Not to mention, Real Madrid are well-placed to sign another attacking talent in Florian Wirtz in 2025.

What does Rodrygo think?

Jose adds that Rodrygo, for his part, has yet to make his mind up about leaving Real Madrid.

There have been reports of the player being approached by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. However, the Spanish journalist could not confirm the rumours.

He does, however, assure that Rodrygo is unsettled following the arrival of Mbappe. And keeping that in mind, an exit cannot be ruled out for the Brazilian international in the coming summer.

One would expect Man City to emerge as a potential suitor for Rodrygo, given that the Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the attacker in the past.