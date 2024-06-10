Real Madrid have no agreement with €130 million-rated priority target for 2025

Florian Wirtz was one of the standout players in the Bundesliga this past season, playing a key role in Bayer Leverkusen’s successful campaign as they won the league title and the DFB Pokal.

Given his quality and high ceiling, Wirtz has an army of top clubs lurking to sign him, although any move would have to wait until 2025 as he intends to stay at Leverkusen this year.

Real Madrid are one of the main suitors of the 21-year-old German international, along with other clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

However, it has been suggested that Los Blancos already are the best placed to sign the versatile attacking midfielder.

In fact, it was even suggested that there is already a pact between Real Madrid and Wirtz over a potential move in 2025.

No agreement but Wirtz a priority

However, as per the latest update from Sky Sports Germany, Real Madrid have no pact or agreement in place to sign Florian Wirtz in 2025.

Wirtz is a top target for Real Madrid for 2025. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

However, the Bayer Leverkusen ace is the priority target for them for next year.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an exceptional season and was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year after he finished with 11 goals and 12 assists helping them to the league title.

In addition, he chalked up seven goals and eight assists in the UEFA Europa League and DFB Pokal combined.

Real Madrid, thus, are eager to add Wirtz to their squad next year, along with several other clubs, including Bayern Munich.

While the Merengues may see him as a priority target, for now, there is no pact between the club and the player’s camp, as has been suggested this past weekend.