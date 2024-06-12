Real Madrid name asking price for Brazil ace after 'rejecting' Liverpool offer

Liverpool have had an ambitious bid to sign Brazilian forward Rodrygo rejected by Real Madrid, according to a report coming from Spain.

Spanish publication Sport reports that Liverpool had offered £100 million (€120 million) for the 23-year-old, but that the bid was turned down by the Spanish giants, who are looking for an offer in the region of £127 million (€150 million).

Following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, both attackers who could fill Rodrygo's favoured position, the European champions are reportedly willing to part with the Brazilian if their valuation is met.

Rodrygo surplus to requirements at Real Madrid?

The situation regarding the Brazilian forward took a turn after his controversial comments ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in which he suggested he might consider leaving if his role at the club diminished.

These remarks did not sit well with Real Madrid's management, particularly as they were made during a crucial period in the season.

Until then, Rodrygo had been a pivotal player for Real Madrid, contributing significantly to their La Liga and UEFA Champions League successes in the 2023/24 season with 17 goals and nine assists in 51 appearances.

Despite this, competition for starting spots is now hotting up, and Rodrygo could soon find himself surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu, with both Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham virtually undroppable.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, linked with a transfer to Liverpool

Rodrygo Goes Real, MARCH 6, 2024 - Football / Soccer : UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd leg match between Real Madrid CF 1-1 RB Leipzig at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 246535568

Long-standing interest from Liverpool

This isn't the first time Liverpool have been linked with Rodrygo. In fact, the Reds' interest in him dates back several years.

Former Manchester City player Elano, who managed Rodrygo at Santos, revealed that Liverpool had shown strong interest in the young talent during his early career.

However, Real Madrid's offer at the time was more compelling, leading to his move to the Spanish capital in June 2019.

If now is the time for the Brazilian to finally move to the Premier League, Liverpool will be keen to secure his services to bolster their attacking options, particularly amid the uncertainty over the long-term futures of both Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

