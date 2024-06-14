Real Madrid to miss out on leading summer target

La Liga giants Real Madrid have on Friday seen their plans for next season dealt something of a blow.

This comes amid an update surrounding the future of a leading transfer target on the part of the Blancos brass.

The player in question? Alphonso Davies.

Defender Davies has of course been hotly tipped to take his talents to Spain’s capital over the months ahead.

As much comes with Real Madrid on the lookout for reinforcements at left-back, and the Canadian international’s contract terms with Bayern Munich due to expire in 12 months’ time.

Contrasting reports have long been in circulation when it comes to the chances of a deal actually being struck, but the consensus amongst most circles was that, when all was said and done, Florentino Pérez and co. would ultimately get their man.

If the latest word to have come to the fore in the media on Friday evening is anything to go by, however, then this, for the time being at least, will not be the case.

As per German transfer insider Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich’s final decision has been made.

Davies will not be allowed to depart this summer, with the Bavarians ready to face up to the risk of losing the 23-year-old on a free transfer in 2025.

🚨🔴 Excl. Details Alphonso #Davies |



FC Bayern have now internally agreed to go into the final contract year with Davies. That's the current status as there is also still no offer from Real Madrid. Bayern accept that Davies may leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2025!… pic.twitter.com/9pQMnmIdQg — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 14, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN