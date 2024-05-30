Real Madrid midfielder reveals how Kroos and Modric have influenced his game

Since returning from injury this year, Eduardo Camavinga has been a crucial asset for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has started most of Real Madrid’s high-profile games and will have an important role to play in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Now, in the lead-up to the match, Camavinga has assessed his growth as a player and his best qualities during an interview with El Pais.

Differences in his attitude

When asked how he has changed between his two UEFA Champions League final appearances, Camavinga replied:

“I’m a little more mature, I have more beard (laughs) and my type of game has changed somewhat. I’m calmer and I also play a little more.”

The 21-year-old midfielder has had the privilege of plying his trade among some of the best midfielders to have ever played the game.

When asked how he became so calm, Camavinga cited the examples of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, claiming their influence played a significant role in his development.

“When you look at Toni (Kroos) or Luka (Modric), you just have to do like them, they are very calm in all parts of the pitch,” he professed.

Camavinga has learnt a lot from Kroos. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

Camavinga was also asked if their composed demeanour is what he learned the most, to which the youngster replied that Toni Kroos’ quality of pass is also something he strives to emulate.

“Yes, also Toni’s quality of pass. And to talk less, like him, because he is a person who doesn’t talk much, but when he does, it k*lls you. And I like that a lot,” he claimed.

Discussing his best quality

Camavinga claimed his best quality is tackling, but he also shed light on his abilities on the ball, including dribbling.

Though often seen as a defensive player, he argued that he used to score a lot as a child playing as a number 10.

Eventually at Rennes, Camavinga was shifted to a defensive role in midfield, and that has improved him as a player.

“The tackle. But I also have good qualities with the ball. I know to dribble and people don’t know it. When I do it, people say: wow.

“But it’s not wow, because I know how to do it. People see me more as someone defensive, but I also have that quality. I was a scorer as a child, a number 10. There, I used to dribble a lot.

“But at Rennes, I don’t know why, they made me defend. I really don’t know why. When I was younger, I scored more goals. But in the academy, I started in the midfield. I had to defend more, recover more balls… Now I like it,” he said.

On having played a lot of games at left-back, especially last season, Camavinga remarked: “Now I have a different vision of football because when I give the ball to the left-back, I know what and how he thinks in that position. There are balls that are not easy for them. I do things so that they are good.”

“Ferland (Mendy) has helped me a lot to know how I have to position my body. I have to thank him for the advice.”