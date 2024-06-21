Real Madrid midfielder fully recovers from injury, set to start for national team at Euros

Real Madrid midfielder fully recovers from injury, set to start for national team at Euros

Following the conclusion of an incredibly successful domestic campaign, several Real Madrid players are now serving their national teams in the ongoing Euros and Copa America tournaments.

Thirteen Real Madrid players travelled to Germany for the Euros this summer, with France hosting the most Merengues’ stars at EURO 2024.

Indeed, the Les Bleus squad includes four players from the Spanish capital club – defensive ace Ferland Mendy, midfield duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, and new signing Kylian Mbappe.

While Tchouameni was unable to feature in France’s opening game of the tournament due to an injury he picked up over a month ago, his return is finally in sight.

Tchouameni expected to partner Kante in midfield

Indeed, according to RMC Sport, Aurelien Tchouameni has fully recovered from his injury and is set to return to the starting XI alongside N’Golo Kante.

Tchouameni set to return to action. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Late in the 2023/2024 season, the Frenchman sustained an injury that caused him to miss the UEFA Champions League final.

Tchouameni was initially expected to miss a significant portion of the Euros, but his swift recovery brings excellent news for his team.

France kicked off their Euro campaign with a nervy 1-0 win over Austria and now gear up to lock horns with the Netherlands today in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

With Tchouameni fit, he could replace Adrien Rabiot, who has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, in the starting XI and form a partnership alongside Kante, who enjoyed a great opening game.

However, considering Tchouameni just returned from a lengthy recovery period, it is unlikely that he will immediately be pushed into the lineup.

Time will tell how Didier Deschamps manages Tchouameni’s minutes, but there is no doubt that he would be delighted to have one of his star players back ahead of a crucial clash.