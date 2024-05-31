Real Madrid midfield prodigy wishes to stay at the club for all his life

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has expressed his desire to spend the remainder of his playing career with the club.

“Yes[I see myself at Real Madrid all my life], of course. Without any problem,” admitted the midfielder in a recent interview with El Espanol.

The young midfielder discussed a variety of topics, including his thoughts on the upcoming UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Camavinga acknowledged that the match would be challenging, highlighting the formidable competition posed by Borussia Dortmund.

“Well, I hope to win. I’m sure it will be a complicated match because Dortmund is a team that has history,” he began saying.

“They are a good team. If they are in the final it means they have quality too. I think it’s going to be a complicated match.”

He singled out Jadon Sancho as a potential game-changer for Dortmund, recognizing the player’s significant impact on the team’s performance.

“I think it’s [Jadon] Sancho, but they also have defenders at the back who are very good with their heads and I’m sure that set pieces will be complicated.

“We have to be focused, and concentrated, and everything will be fine.”

When discussing the final, Camavinga seemed unfazed by the label of “favourites” often associated with Real Madrid. He attributed this status to the club’s rich history and extensive experience, rather than any inherent superiority.

“I don’t care about everything people say about us. I’m sure we are a bit of a favourite because we are used to playing these matches and Real Madrid is always a favourite. But what happens on the pitch is something else,” he explained.

Camavinga’s personal growth at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga would love to play as a defensive midfielder. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Reflecting on his growth since his first season at Real Madrid, Camavinga noted significant personal development over the past three years.

Now 21 years old and an essential part of the team, he emphasized how his game and mindset have evolved since joining the club.

“My game has changed a bit. I’m calmer and a bit more mature. I have a little more beard too (laughs). I’m sure I’m not the Eduardo I was two years ago.

“As I said then, my favourite position is that of ‘6’. As a pivot. That is not going to change. But yes, I’m looking forward to Saturday’s game.”

If Real Madrid triumphs over Borussia Dortmund, it would mark Camavinga’s ninth title with the team in just three years.

When asked if he had anticipated such success upon signing with Real Madrid, he expressed a sense of pride and gratitude for the achievements he has experienced so far.

“I have always said that I came to Madrid, firstly, with my heart and then, secondly, to win trophies. We work on the pitch to win titles.

“I’m not going to say that I didn’t expect it because I wanted to win all these titles quickly. It is not something that shocks me.”

Camavinga also shared his admiration for his teammate Toni Kroos, who is set to retire from professional football after the Euros. He spoke highly of Kroos, reflecting on the invaluable influence and mentorship he provided during their time together.

“I think it’s a pleasure. Not everyone is lucky enough to play with them every day.

“There are no other two players like them. That’s why I enjoy the moment. We know that Toni is leaving, but he is already a legend of the club and of the game,” he said.

Carlo Ancelotti influence and Mbappe

Eduardo Camavinga can spend the rest of his career at Real Madrid. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Discussing the role of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, Camavinga praised Ancelotti’s approach to coaching.

He appreciated the freedom given to young players, as well as the high expectations and demands that help them grow and excel.

“I think he gives us a lot of freedom and I think it is fundamental for these types of players.

“He asks me to score some more goals, to shoot more, to be calm and to play the way I always play,” he explained.

The conversation turned to Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid next season. Camavinga expressed his hope that Mbappe makes the best decision for his career and future.

“[I hope] he chooses the best for him and that’s it.”

Finally, when asked about a personal wish he would like to fulfil, Camavinga shared a heartfelt response, emphasizing his commitment to continue growing as a player and contributing to Real Madrid’s legacy.

“[My wish is] to play as a starter from now until the end of my career.”