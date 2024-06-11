Real Madrid would be Manchester City forward’s preferred destination if he leaves

Over the past few weeks, there have been speculations that Julian Alvarez could be leaving Manchester City as he seeks regular game-time.

There have been links to clubs like PSG, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Alvarez would prefer Real Madrid

However, as per The Athletic, if Julian Alvarez were to leave Manchester City, the striker’s preferred destination would be Real Madrid.

At the same time, though, the report adds that the chances of such a move materialising this summer are next to nothing.

Alvarez, 24, has been with Manchester City since 2022 and signed a new contract last year which runs until the summer of 2028.

Julian Alvarez could leave Man City. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the World Cup-winning Argentine centre-forward has had to be under the shadows of Erling Haaland and as such seeks more playing time, leading to the possibility of an exit.

The 24-year-old, who had a trial at Real Madrid during his youth career, has previously been on the Spanish capital club’s agenda.

Even though Real Madrid would be his first-choice destination, a move is unlikely to take place considering the attacking resources that Los Blancos already possess.

Indeed, the reigning European champions have signed Kylian Mbappe this summer and will also welcome Endrick into the squad while already boasting Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes in the team.

In addition, Joselu is also likely to be signed permanently and as such there is no room for another attacking signing while Alvarez would again struggle for minutes if he were to arrive.