Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pefers left-back alternative to Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are in hot pursuit of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, and have been for some time, with the first news of their interest breaking last summer. It looks like they will pursue him one way or another, but it wouldn’t be Carlo Ancelotti’s choice.

It has been said that the exit door remains open for Ferland Mendy, with both player and Real Madrid waiting to see if Davies arrives this summer. However Relevo report that if it were up to Ancelotti, he would first renew Mendy’s deal before signing Davies. The Frenchman is awaiting news from the club, but Ancelotti has already told Mendy that he is part of his plans for next season come what may.

Davies is undoubtedly a top quality player, but Ancelotti has been keen to emphasize balance, and his two seasons winning the league in his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu have seen his side with the best defence. Few would debate that Davies’ is more technically able, but Mendy is better defensively, and Kylian Mbappe will likely be ahead of the left-back next season.