Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opens door to Toni Kroos comeback after Euros

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared that Toni Kroos only needs to pick up the phone if, once the new season is underway, he finds his yearning for more football is too strong to resist.

Kroos, 34, announced his decision to retire after the Euros three weeks ago, and crowned his final season at Real Madrid with a Liga and Champions League double. He has spoken of his satisfaction of being able to end his career with his best season at the club.

Yet Ancelotti has consistently lamented his decision, while also praising his courage to take it when he did. However speaking to Il Giornale (via Diario AS), he revealed that he had spoken to Kroos about the possibility of a return.

“Luka is a unique example of quality and professionalism. Unfortunately, Kroos decided to stop, he is a German in his decisions, but he will continue living in Madrid. I told him that if he changes his stance in autumn, we start again with a call.”

Ancelotti also backed Kroos and his Germany side to ensure the Euros remain in the host country this summer.

“Germany, who play at home, have an interesting team. Italy has lacked a generational shift after the 2021 victory, I don’t know what chances we have [of winning].”

Kroos, being German in his decisions, seems highly unlikely to go back on his decision, but Ancelotti’s stance is understandable. The former Bayern Munich player has explained that he will begin coaching at Valdebebas in Real Madrid’s academy next season, and so it is not inconceivable that he still sees some of Ancelotti next season.