Real Madrid making plans to re-sign Chelsea star if 25-year-old first team player is sold

Real Madrid have already finalised two significant deals for the summer, those being for Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe, and further operations are planned, with the most likely being for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. Another signing they could make involves a player that was on their books last season.

Last August, Los Blancos agreed a loan deal with Chelsea for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who arrived as an emergency replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who tore his ACL days before the start of last season. The 29-year-old started as number one, before being ousted by Andriy Lunin towards the back-end of 2023 – he remained on the bench for the remainder of the campaign, and was third choice by the time Courtois returned.

Real Madrid did not take up the option to buy Kepa, but as it turns out, they could end up re-signing him over the summer. According to Relevo, club bosses are considering a second deal for the former Athletic Club ‘keeper. He would only re-join if Lunin is sold. The Ukrainian may push to leave for a regular starting spot elsewhere in Europe, and if he does go, it would leave a gap in the goalkeeping department.

It does appear increasingly likely that Lunin could be on his way out of Real Madrid. The club are unlikely to stand in his way if he does want to leave, especially as he only has a year left on his contract. The situation could play into Kepa’s hands perfectly, as he’d surely jump at the chance to return to the Spanish capital.