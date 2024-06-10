Real Madrid mainstay involved in heated altercation with international teammate

Capping off their season in the perfect manner, Real Madrid triumphed against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final to clinch their 15th European trophy.

When the club football season concludes, many domestic rivals find themselves setting aside their competitive differences to reunite as teammates on their national team.

Rivals from the Champions League final, Niclas Fullkrug and Antonio Rudiger, recently reunited with the German national team as they prepare for the 2024 Euros that will shortly commence in Berlin.

Rudiger was involved in a heated altercation

However, despite several days having passed since the final, it appears Rudiger and Fullkrug have still not fully reconciled, with lingering animosity evident.

Indeed, as reported by BILD, Fullkrug and Rudiger had a heated altercation in training today.

The incident began after a particularly aggressive tackle by the Real Madrid mainstay, which left the Dortmund striker sprawled on the ground. In obvious pain and frustration, Fullkrug began cursing at Rudiger.

Fullkrug and Rudiger involved in a bust-up in training. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The German centre-forward then stood up, went towards Rüdiger and they pushed each other as they came face-to-face.

With merely a few days remaining before the Euros begins and Germany takes on Scotland, the rift between Real Madrid’s star centre-back and Borussia Dortmund’s striker does not bode well for the team morale.

As such, manager Julian Nagelsmann will be eager to reinstate stability to the team and hope that the incident was just a one-off event that occurred in the heat of the moment.

Former Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, who will be hanging up his boots after the tournament, has also been known to be the voice of the reason on the pitch. He will likely look to settle the dispute behind closed doors, especially as he is one of the team’s most experienced players.