Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive 2-man club

Real Madrid star Luka Modrić secured for himself a fresh piece of history late on Monday night.

As much came by way of his latest exploits on the international stage.

Modrić, of course, is fresh off playing his part in Croatia’s third and final group stage fixture at the European Championships.

And the 38-year-old proved himself the star of the show, bagging Man of the Match honours after netting his side’s only goal against Italy.

And though, in the end, Modrić and co. were dealt heartbreak courtesy of an Italy equaliser with the very last kick of the game, the midfield veteran nevertheless managed to etch his name into the record books.

This comes with Modrić now one of just two players to have found the net in four or more different editions of the European Championships.

The only other player to have managed as much? Fellow Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only men to score in 4+ Euros 🤯



Legends ✨ pic.twitter.com/xzQDR62p6y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 24, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN