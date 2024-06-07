Real Madrid’s ‘lucky charm’ handed international debut

An up-and-coming member of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid was on Friday afforded his senior debut at international level.

The player in question? Jeremy de León.

The name of winger De León will of course be a familiar one to those of a Real Madrid persuasion.

This comes after the January arrival in Spain’s capital played a surprisingly prominent role in Los Blancos’ run to Champions League glory.

Despite not even being registered for the competition, De León travelled with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for their away fixtures in each of the knockout rounds, as well as the final.

This came after the 20-year-old caught the eye of Ancelotti and his coaching staff, owing to his exploits at youth level.

De León, in turn, aided Real Madrid’s preparations, by taking part in training with the capital giants’ star-studded squad.

And as much, this week, has seen the starlet rewarded yet further.

This comes with De León having been afforded his international bow, featuring from the off in Puerto Rico’s World Cup qualifying meeting with El Salvador.

The explosive wide-man saw out 80 minutes of the matchup, en route to an eventual goalless stalemate.

Conor Laird | GSFN