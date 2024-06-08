Real Madrid Are Looking To Cash In On This Talented Forward: Should Los Blancos Let Him Go?

In a recent report, The Athletic claimed that Real Madrid are looking to cash in on Alvaro Rodriguez. It has been stated that Los Blancos are open to letting the Uruguayan centre-forward leave in this summer transfer period.

Rodriguez has come through the youth ranks of Real Madrid and has done well to break into their senior team recently. The Uruguayan talent has already made ten appearances for Los Blancos last season, netting one goal and earning one assist in all competitions.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye at times when leading the charge for the Madrid club’s youth teams. However, with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, it is unlikely that he will be a part of Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team plans for the new La Liga season.

Alvarez’s current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will run out in the summer of 2027. Thus, there is no immediate need for Los Blancos to cash in on him this year.

Real Madrid’s Uruguayan forward Alvaro Rodriguez celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on February 25, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Should Real Madrid Let Alvarez Go This Summer?

Alvarez can create some space for himself to get some powerful strikes in at goal. He can even create the odd chance for others around him to find the back of the net. Standing at 1.93m, the Spain-born talent can use his strong frame to hold possession up for his team. However, he is still quite raw and would need time to prove his worth at the highest level. Plus, the Uruguay Under-20 international needs to find a way to improve his link-up play on the offensive end of the field.

At the moment, Real Madrid cannot afford to offer him regular first-team minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Thus, it is only fair to the youngster if Carlo Ancelotti opts to let him go in this summer transfer window.

Alvarez can benefit from a change of scenery so that he can improve as a footballer and make the most out of his playing career. At 19, he has the potential to be a world-class player in his position someday. Still, Los Blancos should think about cashing in on the Uruguayan striker before the end of this transfer window.