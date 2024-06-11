Real Madrid look to Theo Hernandez if Davies stays at Bayern

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, if Alphonso Davies does not leave Bayern Munich, then Milan left-back Theo Hernandez could return to Real Madrid.

It has been believed for months that Davies is heading towards Real Madrid with a contract in Germany that is due to expire in June 2025.

However, the situation is changing and there are now suggestions the Canada international could even extend his current deal with Bayern Munich.

Theo Hernandez knock-on effect

If that does happen, it will have a double knock-on effect, because Bayern Munich had been targeting Theo Hernandez to replace Davies.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need to look elsewhere for a left-back and could do worse than ask after Theo Hernandez.

After all, they sold him to Milan for €22.8m in the summer of 2019 and is under contract at San Siro until June 2026.

While there had been reports he was not willing to push Milan for an exit to join Bayern Munich, he might think differently about Real Madrid, the club he joined in 2017.