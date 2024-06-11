Real Madrid list 19-year-old striker for sale, three La Liga clubs interested

With the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, the already fearsome attacking line of Real Madrid will become even scarier. However, as Ancelotti can fit in only 11 players in his lineup, there will be some players in the Merengues’ squad who clearly lose from this situation, with Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes, Joselu, Brahim Diaz, and Arda Guler all vying for the forward spots.

One such player is going to be Rodrygo Goes, as it is expected that he will not be going to start as many matches as he used to with Mbappe and Vinicius set to lead the team’s attack.

Another player who will not find himself in a good position in this situation is the Real Madrid Castilla striker, Alvaro Rodriguez. The striker is going to turn 20 years old in July, and as he is not a part of Ancelotti’s plans for the next season, he can leave the club this summer.

In fact, according to Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos have already put the youngster on the market, and three La Liga teams have already shown an interest in him, i.e., Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, and the recently promoted Real Valladolid. Getafe are currently the most advanced side for his signing, and they have already started talks with Real Madrid for this purpose.

The Merengues can allow Alvaro Rodriguez to leave for a sum of around €10 million. However, this amount can be decreased significantly if they decide to keep 50% of their rights.

Although he scored 10 goals and gave several assists with Real Madrid Castilla during the 2023-24 season, he has suffered from some physical problems, which have slowed down his progress.

He has already made his debut with the first team, on January 3, 2023, and has accumulated 10 appearances so far, and Real Madrid fans will remember him for his late goal in a La Liga match against Atletico Madrid.