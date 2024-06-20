Advertisement

Real Madrid linked with surprise move for midfielder

Football Espana
·1 min read
Real Madrid linked with surprise move for midfielder
Real Madrid linked with surprise move for midfielder

Real Madrid will be losing Toni Kroos this summer, and Dani Ceballos is also keen on a move if he can find a buyer with sufficient might. In the meantime, Los Blancos have been linked to France player Adrien Rabiot.

The 29-year-old is out of contract with Juventus, and currently still in negotiations with the Bianconeri over a new deal. GdS (as quoted by MD) say that Juve have offered Rabiot a two-year deal at €7.5m per annum, with an option for a third year, but he would be delighted to join international teammates Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

If Real Madrid are looking for a midfielder, then Rabiot would be a bargain and a quality option, without necessarily competing for a starting spot. Yet signing a player of his age generally goes against their signing policy. The fact he has been linked to Barcelona in recent months, and is in negotiations currently, cast a certain air of doubt around the story until further confirmation.