Real Madrid line up €50m replacement as Nacho bids farewell

The powers that be at La Liga giants Real Madrid are expected to imminently step up their efforts to land a new central defender.

This comes amid widespread confirmation that Nacho has come to the definitive decision to move on.

The subject of stopper Nacho’s future in Spain’s capital has of course long proven a central talking point in the media.

As much comes ahead of the expiration of the 34-year-old’s contract terms at the end of the month.

Carlo Ancelotti and co. had been keen for Nacho to stay put for another 12 months, with an extension offer, as a result, having recently been sent the way of Nacho and his entourage.

As confirmed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, amongst a host of others, though, the Spanish international has today made the call to move on.

Nacho finds himself in advanced negotiations with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, over the terms of an alleged two-year deal.

🚨🟡⚫️ Al Ittihad are in advanced talks to sign Nacho as free agent from Real Madrid.



NOT done yet but talks ongoing, as reported by L’Équipé tonight.



⚪️🇪🇸 Real Madrid wait for Nacho’s final communication but still expect him to leave since May — Leny Yoro, top of their list. pic.twitter.com/v9RWheXEEw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2024

So, what does this mean for Real Madrid?

With their captain moving on, David Alaba sidelined long-term and Éder Militão having only recently returned from an ACL tear, Los Blancos have been left with no choice but to dip into the market, for fresh blood at the back.

And as much has led Florentino Pérez and co. straight to the doorstep of a long-time target.

As per L’Équipe, Real are now expected to accelerate their efforts to land LOSC Lille sensation Leny Yoro.

The capital giants face something of a fight for his signature, amid rival interest on the part of the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Crucially, though, Yoro himself is understood to have given priority to a move to the Bernabéu, with a transfer for a fee in the region of €50 million, as a result, potentially on the cards this summer.

