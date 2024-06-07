Real Madrid legend tips Kylian Mbappé to ‘surpass everyone’ at the club

An iconic figure at La Liga giants Real Madrid has on Friday tipped the incoming Kylian Mbappé to go on to make history with the club.

The name of frontman Mbappé has of course stolen the headlines in not only Spain, but across all of Europe over the week to date.

This comes after his long-awaited move to the aforementioned Real Madrid was at last made official.

After coming to the decision not to renew his expiring terms with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, the 25-year-old committed to a deal in Spain’s capital through the summer of 2029.

Excitement, in turn, has already begun to build at the Santiago Bernabéu, over the prospect of what lies ahead.

Mbappé is of course primed to link up with a whole host of world football’s best players in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, from Vinícius Jr. to Jude Bellingham and more.

And yet, one individual of the opinion that, when all is said and done, the France international will go on to ‘surpass’ any and all, comes in the form of Zinedine Zidane.

Speaking in an interview with Téléfoot on Friday, former Real Madrid midfielder and manager Zidane was asked for his prediction on the kind of impact Mbappé will ultimately make at his former club.

And the tactician went on to assure that:

“Kylian is here now. He will make history and I think he’ll surpass everyone.”

🚨 Dimanche sur TF1, retrouvez un documentaire EXCEPTIONNEL retraçant la carrière de Kylian Mbappé !



De sa première interview à son arrivée au Real Madrid, @BarniaudSeb revient sur le parcours hors norme de l’enfant de Bondy, avec des témoignages des plus grands : Zidane,… pic.twitter.com/rgaqkj2l3i — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) June 7, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN