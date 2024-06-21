Real Madrid legend tips Jude Bellingham to become club captain

An iconic figure in the history of La Liga giants Real Madrid has this week thrown his backing behind Jude Bellingham, as a future captain of the club.

Midfielder Bellingham is of course fresh off nothing short of a historic debut campaign in Spain’s capital.

After linking up with Carlo Ancelotti’s Real from Borussia Dortmund, the 20-year-old, despite his tender years, quickly established himself as a leading protagonist for Los Blancos.

All told, Bellingham racked up a remarkable 24 goals and 13 assists across 42 appearances in all competitions.

As much proved central to his new club marching to a domestic and European double, in a season which will live long in the memory for all associated with Real Madrid.

Production in the final third aside, though, one aspect of the Englishman’s game which has drawn widespread commendation in La Liga to date comes in the form of his leadership qualities.

Despite his tender years, Bellingham has already proven himself something of a reference point in Ancelotti’s squad, frequently stepping up to the plate when his teammates have needed him most.

And one individual of the opinion that such qualities could well make the ex-Birmingham City prodigy a candidate for the captain’s armband at the Santiago Bernabéu one day comes in the form of Iker Casillas.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Real Madrid legend Casillas, who himself acted as Blancos captain during his time with the club, began:

“He’s made it at the most important club in the world and has shown that he’s a great player and that he can be there.

“Now, and next year, more may be asked of him, but that’s what will make him a star.”

Turning attentions specifically towards the subject of the captain’s armband, Casillas continued:

“He could surely be the captain of Real Madrid, of course. He has everything to form the part.

“There are more experienced people at the top, but I would advise him to continue learning from the other veterans there, to continue soaking up the history of the club, and to do everything to be a great player and captain.”

Conor Laird | GSFN