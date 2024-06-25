Real Madrid legend Nacho officially bids farewell to the club

Nacho Fernández, Real Madrid’s legendary centre-back, has officially called time on his 23-year career at the club, which he joined at 11 years of age.

This was announced by the club on Tuesday afternoon, who took the opportunity to post to their social media pages and remind us of some of his biggest accomplishments at Los Blancos.

As per the club’s own website, Nacho took the opportunity to send a passionate message of gratitude to Real Madrid’s fans. Here’s some of the highlights of what he had to say:

“It’s very difficult for me, but now it’s time to leave with the confidence and peace of mind of knowing that I have always given my best to represent this crest, on and off the pitch.“

“When I was a boy, I often dreamed of playing in our stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu, and today I have the honour of ending my time as the captain who managed to lift our 15th Champions League. There are no words to express my feelings.“

He continued by directing individual thanks to all of those who helped him get to where he is, including teammates, club staff, friends, family and the club’s fans.

He then finished his heartfelt statement by stating” “I would like you to remember me as a home-grown player who gave EVERYTHING for his club. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Nacho finishes his time at Real Madrid with 25 major honours, making him part of a dying breed of player that gives almost all of their career to one single club.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie