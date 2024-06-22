Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo secures another European Championships record

Real Madrid and Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday etched his name ever further into the history books of international football.

As much came owing to his exploits in his country’s Euro 2024 meeting with Turkey.

Portugal marked their return to action a short time ago, hopeful of building on an opening day victory by way of a 2nd group stage win on the trot.

And, when all was said and done in Dortmund, this is precisely what Roberto Martínez’s troops managed.

Owing to goals on the part of Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, either side of a calamitous own goal from Turkey’s Samet Akaydin, Portugal ran out dominant 3-0 victors.

The aforementioned Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, played his part, featuring from the off and seeing out the 90 minutes at Signal Iduna Park.

And though the veteran frontman failed to add his name to the scoresheet, he did manage to bag an assist, laying an unselfish pass into the path of Bruno Fernandes to roll into an empty net.

And, in the process, Ronaldo clinched fresh history.

As revealed by statisticians Opta, the Al-Nassr standout now boasts the records for most goals (14) and assists (7) of any player in the history of the European Championships:

7 – As well as being the highest goalscorer in UEFA European Championship history, Cristiano Ronaldo now also has the most assists (7) on record (since 1968) in the competition. Inevitable. #TURPOR #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/vu5JJxqhEU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 22, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN