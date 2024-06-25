Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo sends a heartfelt farewell message to Nacho

As Nacho officially bids farewell to his time at Real Madrid, many of his former teammates have come forward with messages of support as the veteran centre-back moves onto the next stage of his life.

One such player is Real Madrid legend and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who had nothing but kind things to say about his former teammate.

In response to a post on Nacho’s Instagram account, Ronaldo took the opportunity to leave a comment, congratulating the legend on his career.

The message read “You are one of the heroes of Real Madrid’s rich history, be proud of what you achieved, Nacho!“

For any footballer, being recognised through their achievements and trophies is excellent, but being recognized by their peers is another thing entirely, and shows a touch of class from Ronaldo to take the time to recognize a true Real Madrid legend.

The Spanish defender and Portuguese forward spent nine seasons together in Real Madrid’s first-team, in a period which saw them both win four Champions League titles.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie