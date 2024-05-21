Real Madrid legend announces his retirement at the end of the season

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have been two of the unicorns that Real Madrid have truly been blessed to have in their ranks, and both these players have contributed immensely to the legendary successes that the White club has had in the last few years.

These two players, along with Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, are the only five left in the current Real Madrid squad who were also a part of the team when it won the three-peat under Zinedine Zidane, and, without any doubt, are two absolute legends for Los Blancos.

Owing to this stature at the club, every Real Madrid fan feared the day when they would have to say goodbye to these legends. But, despite these fears, such a day is coming closer as MARCA reports that Toni Kroos has already announced that he will be retiring as a football player at the end of this season.

The midfielder announced this decision in his podcast, and also wrote an open letter to Real Madrid fans, confirming his departure from the club 10 years after he joined it:

“July 17, 2014, the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer, but above all as a person. It was the beginning of a new life at the biggest club in the world. Today, after 10 years, at the end of the season, this life comes to an end…

At the same time, this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro. As I have always said, Real Madrid is and will be my last club.”

The German international also thanked the President Florentino Perez, the club, and the fans for their support throughout these years, and shared that he wanted to end his career at the very top.

This is surely going to be a sad day for Real Madrid fans throughout the world, but the club was already fearing the possibility of this being Kroos’ last season with them.

For now, the fans' desire to win the UEFA Champions League on 1st