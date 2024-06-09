Real Madrid Are Leading The Race For This Bundesliga Prospect: Is He A Star In The Making?

Real Madrid Are Leading The Race For This Bundesliga Prospect: Is He A Star In The Making?

In a recent report, SPORTBild claimed that Real Madrid are leading the race for Bayer 04 Leverkusen prospect Florian Wirtz this summer. It has been mentioned that Los Blancos are eyeing a move to bring the German attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium later this year.

Wirtz enjoyed an incredible campaign at the German club after he put in a lot of productive displays for them in the final third. The 21-year-old registered 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 appearances for Bayer 04 Leverkusen last season on all fronts.

The German whizkid has given a good account of himself deep inside the opponent’s half as he is averaging 2.2 shots, 2.3 key passes and 2.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga. He has even been careful when interchanging possession with his teammates based on his pass completion rate of 84.6% in league football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the German club will expire in the summer of 2027 which would make it tough for Los Blancos to land him on the cheap this off-season.

NUREMBERG, GERMANY – JUNE 03: Florian Wirtz of Germany controls the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and Ukraine at Max-Morlock-Stadion on June 03, 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Wirtz is a decent dribbler with the ball at his feet and can create a handful of inviting chances for his teammates in the final third. He can shoot the ball with power and accuracy from long range and can contribute by scoring and creating a lot of goals for his team in the opponent’s half.

At 21, the German whizkid is a generational talent who primarily operates in the number ten position but can also operate as a winger on either flank if asked to do so. However, he has still not proven his worth outside German football.

Still, there is no denying that Wirtz would be a great choice for Los Blancos to consider in this summer transfer window. He is undoubtedly a star in the making and could prove himself to be a success story at the Madrid club in the long run.

Wirtz has already shown great maturity for his age, so Real Madrid would be wise to step up their pursuit of the German starlet before the end of this summer transfer period. He is good enough to help Los Blancos challenge for some major honours over the next decade.