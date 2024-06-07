Real Madrid lead race for Bundesliga sensation, ready to offer €150m in 2025

Florian Wirtz is set to spark a major transfer war in the near future, with several top clubs across Europe ready to battle it out for his signing in 2025.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward will remain in Germany for one more season at the very least and is expected to leave in 2025, with Real Madrid one of the teams eyeing his acquisition.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also keen and more recently, Barcelona have also entered the race to sign the Bundesliga sensation.

Real Madrid leading the race

However, as per German publication BILD, Real Madrid are currently leading the race to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

Indeed, Los Blancos are seen as the best placed to secure the 21-year-old’s services, along with current Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso in a year’s time.

Wirtz could be headed to Real Madrid next year. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Wirtz has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen that runs until the summer of 2027 and the deal does not consist of a release clause.

As such, Real Madrid or any other club seeking his signing would have to negotiate with the Bundesliga champions and agree on a transfer fee.

And, Leverkusen CEO, Fernando Carro, has already made it clear that they will not sell Wirtz for anything less than €150 million.

As per BILD, Real Madrid are more than aware of the fact and would be willing to shell out the €150 million needed to sign Wirtz in 2025.

The reigning champions of Spain and Europe have already built a formidable squad to which they added Kylian Mbappe recently. And with Wirtz also on the agenda for next year, Florentino Perez could be on his way to building an unbeatable super team.