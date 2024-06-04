Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé Sparks Outrage with ‘No Class’ Remarks at PSG, Report Says

After the official announcement of his arrival to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé spoke to the media on Tuesday. The Frenchman arrived in the Spanish capital as a free agent and signed a five-year contract.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old spoke about issues that he had with PSG, noting that he wasn’t dissatisfied playing for his hometown club, but some situations made him unhappy.

“It would be spitting in the soup to say that I was unhappy at PSG,” Mbappé said. “It would be spitting in the face of all those who accompanied me at PSG. But things and people at PSG have made me unhappy, that’s for sure.”

These remarks from the former PSG standout have led the French giants to respond. AFP News Agency spoke to a source close to the Parisians believes that Mbappé “has absolutely no class” after his statements today.

“Nasser Al-Khelaïfi never dictated the slightest decision to the team,” the report said. “Luis Enrique even said it himself but still, Mbappé says something and everyone prints as if it is the truth.”

When it comes to the financial details of the player’s arrival at Real Madrid, Sky Sports News recently shared the financial details of Mbappé’s transfer. The report states that the winner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will receive a signing bonus of over €100 million throughout his five-year contract, earning €15 million per year after taxes.