Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé Opens Up About What Made Him ‘Unhappy’ at PSG

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé officially joined Real Madrid on Monday. The French star arrived as a free agent and signed a five-year deal with the Spanish giants, but on Tuesday, he took a couple of shots at the capital club on the way out.

The 25-year-old highlighted key points from this season while speaking to the media, the first being how the 2023-24 season began. For those who forgot, Mbappé was in the loft with the undesirable players and he elaborated on how that entire situation that began the last campaign.

“PSG told to my face straight at the beginning of the season that I was not going to play anymore,” Mbappé told reporters. “They made it clear to me, and they spoke to me violently. I was convinced that I was not going to play. Luís Campos and Luis Enrique saved me. Without them, I’d never have set foot on the pitch again. That’s why I’ve always been grateful to them, and that’s why my ambition that year (2023-24 season) was different.

“I have no problem coming and letting my guard down here and saying that this season was a little lower than my standards. My greatest pride was playing matches. From the moment I stepped on the pitch, it was a successful season for me. But next season with Real Madrid, I won’t be satisfied with a season like this one, that’s for sure..

“It would be spitting in the soup to say that I was unhappy at PSG. It would be spitting in the face of all those who accompanied me at PSG. But things and people at PSG have made me unhappy, that’s for sure.”

The separation appears to be needed for both sides, but it seems Mbappé wanted to air out the frustrations that bothered him from last season before he shifted his attention fully to Real Madrid.

Sky Sports News recently shared the financial details of Mbappé’s transfer to Real Madrid. The report states that the winner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will receive a signing bonus of over €100 million throughout his five-year contract, earning €15 million per year after taxes.