Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé nets twice in behind-closed-doors France friendly

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was on target to the tune of a brace, in a friendly outing on Saturday.

Frontman Mbappé, of course, was forced to sit out on Friday night, as his French teammates battled their way to a Euro 2024 group stage point against the Netherlands.

This comes after the 25-year-old suffered a broken nose in Les Bleus’ tournament opener, against Austria.

Mbappé, in turn, has since been fitted with a custom-made facial mask, so as to ensure his availability for Didier Deschamps and his coaching staff over the weeks ahead.

The newly-signed Real Madrid man was not risked against the Dutch, as he attempts to familiarise himself with taking to the pitch whilst donning a mask.

As alluded to above, though, on Saturday, Mbappé marked his return to action.

The French Football Federation recently organised a behind-closed-doors friendly outing, for the members of the country’s squad struggling for game-time at the Euros.

And Mbappé was thrown in from the off in the matchup, against a youth team from German outfit Paderborn.

Not only that, but, fitted with his new facial attire, the prolific wide-man notched a brace, on his way to 90 minutes of action.

It now remains to be seen whether as much proves enough for Mbappé to be made use of in France’s meeting with Poland on Tuesday.

Conor Laird | GSFN