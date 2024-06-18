Advertisement

Real Madrid key fixture list for 2024-25 La Liga season as Carlo Ancelotti’s side prepare for title defence

Football Espana
·1 min read
Real Madrid key fixture list for 2024-25 La Liga season as Carlo Ancelotti’s side prepare for title defence
Real Madrid key fixture list for 2024-25 La Liga season as Carlo Ancelotti’s side prepare for title defence

The 2024-25 La Liga campaign’s preliminary fixtures have been announced, and Real Madrid’s aim for the season will be to regain the crown that they won last season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will start as firm favourites for a 37th title, especially as they have already added Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe to their star-studded squad.

Los Blancos kick off their league season away from home. They will take the trip to Palma, facing Jagoba Arrasate’s Mallorca side at Son Moix. Their final fixture of the 2024-25 campaign will be at the Santiago Bernabeu, where they will be hosting Real Sociedad.

The big matches that all Real Madrid supporters will be looking for is their fixtures against bitter rivals Barcelona. The first La Liga meeting between the Clasico sides is set for MD11 at the Bernabeu, around the 27th of October. The return match, which should be at the newly-renovated Spotify Camp Nou, is on the 11th of May (MD35).

Image
Image

Real Madrid will be eyeing up another trophy-laden season in 2024-25. Their minimum expectation is another La Liga crown, and Ancelotti’s side will undoubtedly begin the campaign as favourites.