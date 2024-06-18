Real Madrid key fixture list for 2024-25 La Liga season as Carlo Ancelotti’s side prepare for title defence

The 2024-25 La Liga campaign’s preliminary fixtures have been announced, and Real Madrid’s aim for the season will be to regain the crown that they won last season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will start as firm favourites for a 37th title, especially as they have already added Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe to their star-studded squad.

Los Blancos kick off their league season away from home. They will take the trip to Palma, facing Jagoba Arrasate’s Mallorca side at Son Moix. Their final fixture of the 2024-25 campaign will be at the Santiago Bernabeu, where they will be hosting Real Sociedad.

Your MD1 fixtures in the 2024-25 #LaLiga season!#RealMadrid begin their title defence away to Mallorca. Hansi Flick's first league match in charge of #FCBarcelona is at the Mestalla against Valencia. #AtleticoMadrid travel to Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/1X2u35sVT8 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 18, 2024

The big matches that all Real Madrid supporters will be looking for is their fixtures against bitter rivals Barcelona. The first La Liga meeting between the Clasico sides is set for MD11 at the Bernabeu, around the 27th of October. The return match, which should be at the newly-renovated Spotify Camp Nou, is on the 11th of May (MD35).

Real Madrid will be eyeing up another trophy-laden season in 2024-25. Their minimum expectation is another La Liga crown, and Ancelotti’s side will undoubtedly begin the campaign as favourites.