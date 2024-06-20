Real Madrid keeping tabs on Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot

Laliga side Real Madrid have shown an interest in Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot.

According to a report by Livia Taglioli of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid is expected to have been impressed by Adrien Rabiot’s performances in France’s Euro 2024 opener versus Austria. Los Blancos are probing him for a potential transfer this summer and add another Frenchman to their ranks after Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy.

Juventus have sent a renewal proposal to the player for a two-year contract with a €7.5 million net per season salary. They have not hiked the salary and therefore Rabiot is yet to respond and has decided to keep his future open.

Real Madrid have not established concrete with the 29-year-old and they will wait until after the Euros to enter the transfer market.

Rabiot’s contract ends in 10 days and Juventus have already lined up a replacement in Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana if he leaves.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN