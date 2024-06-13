Real Madrid keeping eyes on €60m-rated Tottenham defender

With the arrival of Mbappe, Real Madrid have one of the best teams at their command, one that will be the favourite for all the trophies that the Merengues will be competing for in the upcoming season.

Los Blancos can now boast of a fearsome team with some of the best players in all the areas. But in this summer transfer window, there are some changes expected in one particular area of the team, i.e., the defence.

From the backline, Nacho Fernandez has not yet renewed his contract that ends at the end of this month. Most of Real Madrid’s activity in the transfer window will be determined by what decision the captain takes about his future.

If the Spaniard ends up leaving the club, the Merengues have a clear favourite to replace him in the squad, i.e., the French defender Leny Yoro. However, despite the player’s preference for Real Madrid, getting him will not be easy, especially as Lille are not open to selling him

for less than €60 million and PSG are pushing hard for his signing.

In such a context, Mundo Deportivo reports that Los Blancos are keeping their eyes on another defender if they are unable to have either Nacho or Yoro next season. This defender is the Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero.

The report from the Spanish journal indicates that the Vikings have already contacted the player’s current club, Tottenham Hotspurs, to inquire about his situation.

The defender has a contract with the Premier League side till 2028, and Sppurs would begin negotiations for him from the €60 million mark.

Romero has established himself as an integral player for both Tottenham and the Argentine national team. If Real Madrid are able to sign him, he would be the first Argentine in their squad since Angel di Maria left the club in 2014.