Real Madrid, Juventus to go head-to-head for Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United striker is being linked with moves away from Old Trafford

Juventus ‘are compiling a dossier’ on Marcus Rashford as they ‘firm up their interest’ in the Manchester United striker.

That’s according to the Times, who claim Juve are running checks on the England man’s ‘character and background’ as they firm up their interest in a summer transfer.

United manager Jose Mourinho has often been critical of Rashford and the player has made only five Premier League starts this season, amid concerns his talent is being wasted in Mourinho’s conservative setup.

However, The Sun claim Rashford won’t be going to Turin at all. Instead he’ll be joining Christian Eriksen in Madrid.

The 21-year-old has played more games for the national side in a single year than anyone since 1966

They report that Real plan an audacious ‘£90m double raid’ with Rashford and Eriksen in their sights.

Madrid scouts have been at recent United matches but were thought to be eyeing Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

However, it is Rashford who was getting all the attention and the scouts were at Wembley as England beat Croatia and were impressed by the 21-year-old.

New Real boss Santiago Solari is reportedly a huge Rashford fan, so club officials are reportedly weighing up a £50m offer.

Real are also plotting an ambitious £40m offer for Eriksen, who only has 18 months left on his current contract.

Talks have reportedly stalled on a new deal and Real are willing to test Daniel Levy’s resolve, although the Spurs chairman will likely hold out for at least double that much before entertaining a sale.



