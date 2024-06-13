Real Madrid interested in Tottenham Hotspur star – player camp believes ‘it’s time for a move’

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero, as they deal with uncertainty over their central defensive options. Captain Nacho Fernandez could leave this summer, and Eder Militao and David Alaba are coming off serious injuries.

According to ESPN Argentina, Real Madrid have expressed an interest in Romero, sounded out his camp. The 26-year-old’s camp reportedly believes that it is time to move on from Spurs, feeling that he is one of the best defenders in the world, and while Tottenham are a top club and growing, they are not amongst the best in Europe.

Cuenta @estebanedul en #ESPNF12 que "desde el entorno de Cuti Romero creen que es el momento para que se de una transferencia". – Información vía @leogabes El jugador tiene contrato con Tottenham hasta 2027 y es una figura cada vez más importante dentro del club. pic.twitter.com/op5EMaaE5U — matias 🤍🎓 (@matucas24) June 12, 2024

All the same, it would be a major surrpise if Real Madrid spent big on a central defender this summer, and Spurs would no doubt demand a significant fee. Los Blancos are interested in signing Lille’s Leny Yoro, but have set a €40m limit on that deal, and see the Frenchman as a long-term signing. Romero would come in expecting to compete for a starting spot immediately, and would likely mean Real Madrid letting one of David Alaba, Eder Militao or Antonio Rudiger go.