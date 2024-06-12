Real Madrid interested in €60 million-rated Tottenham defender

Real Madrid are looking for defensive reinforcements in the summer amid question marks over the continuity of captain Nacho Fernandez.

Leny Yoro of Lille has been the top target, with the teenager’s contract with the French club expiring in a year.

However, Lille’s transfer demands are making the possibility of a transfer difficult, which has seemingly prompted Los Blancos to look for alternatives.

Cristian Romero on the radars

Now, ESPN Argentina reports that Real Madrid are interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender and vice-captain Cristian Romero heading into the summer.

In fact, it is even claimed that the reigning champions of Spain and Europe have already asked about the 25-year-old World Cup winner.

Real Madrid eyeing Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Romero has been with Tottenham since 2021, having initially arrived on loan from Atalanta before the move was made permanent a year later.

The 25-year-old has been a regular fixture in the lineup for the Lilywhites and was even made vice-captain last season by manager Ange Postecoglou.

The centre-half was also a part of the Argentina squad that won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Romero’s contract with Tottenham runs until the summer of 2027. Considering how important he is to the team and the duration of his contract, Spurs will demand a hefty sum for him if Real Madrid do make an approach.

Given the Merengues’ reluctance to splash big bucks especially with funds being set aside for Alphonso Davies as well, any move for Romero this summer appears extremely unlikely.