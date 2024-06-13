Real Madrid interested in 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper

Having already signed Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are looking to get more transfer business done in the days to come.

Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro are very much on the agenda for the Spanish and European champions heading into the summer window.

But, Los Blancos might also have to enter the market for a new goalkeeper as there is still some uncertainty surrounding Andriy Lunin’s future.

The Ukrainian international appeared set to renew his contract until 2029, but Thibaut Courtois’ return to full fitness and his selection for the UCL final has seemingly made Lunin reconsider things.

The 25-year-old is attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Juventus, among other clubs, forcing Real Madrid to make contingency plans.

Real Madrid eye Joan Garcia

Now, AS reports that Real Madrid have shown an interest in signing RCD Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the summer.

Following an injury to Fernando Pacheco back in March, the 23-year-old Garcia got a chance with the Espanyol senior team and he made the most of his opportunity.

Even after Pacheco returned from an injury, Garcia was persisted with between the sticks and he has made 18 senior appearances, keeping ten clean sheets in the process.

With Espanyol vying for promotion to La Liga, the 23-year-old Spaniard dreams of playing with the Catalan club in the top flight.

But there is a chance that he could be tempted by a big move, with Real Madrid as well as some clubs in the Premier League interested.

Garcia has a contract with Espanyol until the summer of 2028 which contains a release clause that will rise above €20 million if they are promoted to La Liga.

There is a good working relationship between Real Madrid and Espanyol, as was witnessed by the operation they executed involving Joselu last summer.

For now, there are no movements and Real Madrid will wait for clarity on Lunin’s situation as well as Espanyol to complete their season before assessing their next step.