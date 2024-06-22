Real Madrid intensify negotiations for Ligue 1 defender with Nacho on his way out

Real Madrid intensify negotiations for Ligue 1 defender with Nacho on his way out

Now that Nacho is ready to join Al Qadsiah, Real Madrid have decided to ramp up their efforts to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro, reports Jose Felix Diaz via MARCA.

As reported before, Nacho has decided to end his career with the Spanish club as he has agreed to a two-year contract with Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League. With Nacho leaving, Real Madrid now have a spot open in their defence and are eager to fill it with Yoro.

It is important to note that Yoro has attracted a lot of interest from other clubs. Paris Saint-Germain have been particularly active in trying to sign him, offering €60 million for the player.

Although this offer is close to what Lille wants, Yoro isn’t interested in moving to PSG.

What Yoro is looking forward to is joining Real Madrid. While the player and Real Madrid have a verbal agreement, the deal with Lille still needs to be finalised soon.

What about the transfer fee?

Regarding the transfer fee, Real Madrid are hesitant to match PSG’s €60 million offer because Yoro has only one year left on his contract.

Real Madrid want to close the signing of Leny Yoro. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Initially, the club planned to wait until June 30 to begin serious negotiations. However, due to the increasing interest from clubs like PSG, Manchester United, and Liverpool, they might need to speed up the process.

With Nacho leaving, Real Madrid now has the necessary room to strengthen their defence and Yoro fits the bill.

Madrid already have Yoro in plans

It must be noted that the club’s management, in accordance with Carlo Ancelotti, is already planning next season’s lineup of centre-backs.

They expect Rafa Marin to leave, so the defensive lineup for coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to include Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and possibly Yoro if they can complete the negotiations successfully.

Real Madrid are focusing on building a strong defence for the upcoming season. They see Yoro as a valuable addition and are working hard to secure his transfer.

The next steps involve reaching an agreement with Lille and finalizing the transfer details as soon as possible.