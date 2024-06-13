Real Madrid identify potential Andriy Lunin replacement

The transfer team at La Liga giants Real Madrid have earmarked a leading target to act as replacement, in the case of Andriy Lunin moving on this summer.

The subject of shot-stopper Lunin’s future has of course returned to the headlines in Spain’s capital in a major way of late.

As much comes owing to what represented a disappointing close to the campaign for the Ukrainian.

After shining in the absence of Thibaut Courtois across the Belgian international’s spell on the sidelines, Lunin was immediately relegated back to bench duties upon his teammate’s return to fitness.

This has seen what was once viewed as an imminent contract extension for the 25-year-old thrown into doubt, with Lunin now understood to be giving consideration to moving on.

And, in the case of as much coming to fruition, those behind the scenes at Real Madrid, it would appear, have already identified the perfect replacement.

As per a report from Diario AS, Los Blancos have set their sights on Joan García.

Espanyol standout García is fresh off a stellar close to the 2023/24 season, which saw him rack up ten clean sheets across 18 appearances.

And such exploits did not go at all unnoticed at the Santiago Bernabéu, amid claims that Florentino Pérez and co. are keeping a close eye on the situation of the 23-year-old.

Should Lunin opt to seek out a transfer, expect the García operation to quickly heat up.

Conor Laird | GSFN