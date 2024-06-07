Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos explains his decision to retire

Departing Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has on Friday provided an insight into the reasoning behind his decision to call time on his legendary playing career.

The announcement which all of a Real Madrid persuasion were so dreading was of course finally forthcoming last month.

This came in the form of Kroos’ confirmation that the 2023/24 campaign would be his last in the colours of Los Blancos.

The midfield maestro will go on to play at the upcoming European Championships with Germany, before hanging up his boots once and for all.

Many, not only of a Real Madrid persuasion, have since made clear their massive disappointment with the news of Kroos’ call.

At just 34, there is no question that the former Bayern Munich man still had at least one more season at the peak of his powers in his legs, having stood out as one of the finest midfielders in all of Europe last season.

Speaking during an interview with Kicker on Friday, it therefore came as little surprise when his retirement decision was put to Kroos himself.

And the midfielder went on to reiterate that as much came with Kroos keen to be remembered as the very best version of himself:

“Why did I retire? Because I simply want to be remembered as the 34-year-old Toni Kroos, who played his best season for Real Madrid. I did that. I see it as a compliment that many people think it’s too early.”

Conor Laird | GSFN