Real Madrid icon tips midfield star for Ballon d’Or – ‘He is understanding the demands’

Speaking in an interview (h/t MARCA), former Real Madrid midfielder and club icon Claude Makelele has claimed that Jude Bellingham can go on to win the Ballon d’Or.

Even though his form might have taken a hit in the second half of the season, Bellingham has enjoyed a spectacular debut season at Real Madrid.

Things can only get better for the 20-year-old rising star as he will play the UEFA Champions League final tomorrow, that too against his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

And Makelele has been left hugely impressed by Bellingham, with the Frenchman claiming that the young midfielder has quickly understood what it means to play for Real Madrid.

“He is understanding the demands of Madrid very quickly. He’s very, very, very clever, astute and he’s succeeding,” said Makelele.

“He’s always loved by his teammates, a strong character. I think he can be a guy who can win the Ballon d’Or.”

Ballon d’Or for Bellingham? (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

At the same time, Makelele went on to warn Real Madrid about Borussia Dortmund, claiming that the German club have nothing to lose in tomorrow’s contest.

“I think it will be the most difficult game for Madrid in this final because it doesn’t matter to them if they win, Dortmund are fine (happy). If they lose, it will be against Madrid,” he remarked.

The former midfielder also hailed Dortmund, pointing out the virtues that made the Bundesliga club a tough team, saying:

“It’s not a surprise that they are in the final. I love this team because I see them as I am. Humility, playing together, there is unity within this team. There are not too many big players and not too many big names.”