Real Madrid icon on the radars of newly-promoted Serie A club, director admits

Carl Alberto Lodi, the sporting director of Como, has stated that while they have frequently pondered the idea of acquiring Luka Modric, they have never engaged in any negotiations with either the player himself or Real Madrid.

Modric, whose contract with Real Madrid concludes on June 30, is widely expected to sign a one-year extension with the club. Nevertheless, Real Madrid have yet to officially announce this extension.

Amidst these uncertainties, Modric has attracted numerous offers, including a notable one from the Saudi League, showcasing his enduring appeal and skill on the global stage.

In addition to interest from Saudi Arabia, Inter Miami have also been linked with Modric. There has even been talk of a possible return to his roots at Dinamo Zagreb.

Como are interested, but…

Amid these swirling rumours, Como, a team that has recently ascended to Italy’s Serie A, was speculated to have expressed interest in the veteran midfielder.

Luka Modric is expected to sign a new deal with Real Madrid. (Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports suggested that Como’s manager, Cesc Fabregas, who is two years younger than Modric, envisioned the Croatian as the linchpin of his team in their Serie A campaign.

The idea of Modric leading a newly promoted team in one of Europe’s top leagues was certainly intriguing. However, Lodi firmly dismisses these speculations, reiterating that no contact or negotiations have ever taken place with Modric.

“We think about Modric every day because he is an extraordinary champion, but it was never a negotiation although we have a very good relationship with the agents,” said Lodi as quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

As for Modric’s new contract with Real Madrid, it is believed that the terms will include a significant salary reduction.

The midfielder is expected to accept a 40% cut in his wages, resulting in an estimated net salary of €6 million for the 2024/25 season.

This revised deal has reportedly received the approval of Modric’s representatives, indicating a willingness to continue his illustrious career at Real Madrid under adjusted financial terms.