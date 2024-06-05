Real Madrid icon ‘privileged’ that Jude Bellingham is compared to him

Widely regarded as one of the most gifted footballers Brazil has ever produced, Kaka sat down with 90 Min for an exclusive interview.

While the former Real Madrid star mostly talked about his participation in Gatorade’s 5v5 Fuel tournament ahead of the Champions League last week, he notably praised Carlo Ancelotti in the interview while also offering his take on comparisons with Jude Bellingham.

Kaka on Bellingham comparisons

Kaka notably admitted it’s a privilege to be mentioned alongside Bellingham, who has emerged as a star figure for Real Madrid in his debut season.

“For me, it’s a privilege of course because Jude is doing really, really great,” Kaka said.

Bellingham has impressed in his first season at Real Madrid, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists to help the team win both La Liga and the Champions League.

While the Englishman could not finish the season as Real Madrid’s top scorer, his overall contributions have made him a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.

While not a huge fan of comparisons due to individual differences, Kaka is clearly impressed with Bellingham’s trajectory.

“Even if I don’t like comparisons much, because I think everyone is different, everyone has their own background and history, but to be compared to Jude it’s a privilege,” he said.

Kaka is impressed with Jude Bellingham. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

“He’s amazing, what he’s doing not just now but also what he did with Dortmund and what he’s done with the national team. He’s building his career, it’s really, really good,” the Brazilian added.

Kaka heaps praise on Ancelotti

A Ballon d’Or winner himself, Kaka went on to praise his former coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

“Ancelotti has had a lot of players, he’s known a lot of players as a coach, so he knows a lot and if he’s comparing then I think it’s true,” Kaka said.

Kaka played under Ancelotti during their time together at AC Milan. The attacking midfielder had featured in 270 games under the Italian, racking up an impressive 95 goals and 74 assists.

Aware of Ancelotti’s coaching, Kaka took the opportunity to praise his former manager, highlighting his man-management skills as a key factor in his success.

“He’s incredible. It’s the way that he can manage people, that’s what makes him so special,” Kaka said. “The way he manages people, the players, the squad, is ultimately what’s really important, and that’s what makes the difference.”